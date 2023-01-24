Estos son los nominados a los premios Óscar 2023

Alisten las palomitas, la maratón de películas y la pregunta existencia de porque seguimos atentos a los nominados de los premios Óscars si desde hace años no son ‘tan importantes’. No importa, porque esta mañana la Academia, durante el programa de Good Morning America, anunció la lista de películas y actores que están nominados este año.
Para aquellos que tienen la mañana del martes ocupada con las obligaciones de ser un adulto, en ENTER.CO tenemos la lista completa de nominados, junto con los tráileres de las películas que pelearán por la categoría más importante de la noche: mejor película.
¿Están listos? Estos son los nominados a los Premios Óscars 2023.
Mejor película
All Quiet in the Western Front
Avatar the Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tar
Top Gun Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Mejor director
Martin McDonagh / The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert / Everything Everywhere All at Once
Steven Spielberg / The Fabelmans
Todd Field / Tár
Ruben Ostund / Triangle of Sadness
Mejor actriz
Cate Blanchet / Tár
Ana de Armas / Blonde
Andrea Riseboroogh / To Leslie
Michelle Williams / The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh / Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor actor
Astin Butler / Elvis
Colin Farrell / The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser / The Whale
Paul Mescal / Aftersun
Bill Nighy / Living
Mejor actriz en un rol secundario
Angela Bassset / Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau /The Whale
Kerry Condon / The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis / Everything Everywhere all at once
Stephanie Hsu / Everything Everywhere all at once
Mejor actor en un rol secundario
Brendan Gleeson / The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry / Causeway
Judd Hirsh / The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan / The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan / Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor diseño de vestuario
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere all at once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Mejor película animada
Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Mejor sonido
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of the Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Maquillaje
All Quiet in the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
Mejor producción
All Quiet in the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Mejor edición
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor cinematografía
All Quiet in the Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
Mejores efectos visuales
All Quiet in the Western Front
Avatar The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor documental corto
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How do you measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
Mejor documental
All the Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
Mejor canción original
‘Aplause’ de Tell it Like a Woman
‘Hold My Hand’ de Top Gun Maverick
‘Lift me up’ de Black Panther Wakanda Forever
‘Naatu Naatu’ de RRR
‘This is Life’ de Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor corto animado
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me The World is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Mejor corto live action
An IrishGoodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Mejor banda sonora original
All Quiet in the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Mejor guion adaptado
All Quiet in the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun Maverick
Women Talking
Mejor guion original
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Noticia en desarrollo
