Estos son los nominados a los premios Óscar 2023

Alisten las palomitas, la maratón de películas y la pregunta existencia de porque seguimos atentos a los nominados de los premios Óscars si desde hace años no son ‘tan importantes’. No importa, porque esta mañana la Academia, durante el programa de Good Morning America, anunció la lista de películas y actores que están nominados este año.

Para aquellos que tienen la mañana del martes ocupada con las obligaciones de ser un adulto, en ENTER.CO tenemos la lista completa de nominados, junto con los tráileres de las películas que pelearán por la categoría más importante de la noche: mejor película.

¿Están listos? Estos son los nominados a los Premios Óscars 2023.

Mejor película

All Quiet in the Western Front

Avatar the Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tar

Top Gun Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Mejor director

Martin McDonagh / The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert / Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg / The Fabelmans

Todd Field / Tár

Ruben Ostund / Triangle of Sadness

Mejor actriz

Cate Blanchet / Tár

Ana de Armas / Blonde

Andrea Riseboroogh / To Leslie

Michelle Williams / The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh / Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor actor

Astin Butler / Elvis

Colin Farrell / The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser / The Whale

Paul Mescal / Aftersun

Bill Nighy / Living

Mejor actriz en un rol secundario

Angela Bassset / Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau /The Whale

Kerry Condon / The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis / Everything Everywhere all at once

Stephanie Hsu / Everything Everywhere all at once

Mejor actor en un rol secundario

Brendan Gleeson / The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry / Causeway

Judd Hirsh / The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan / The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan / Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere all at once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Mejor película animada

Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Mejor sonido

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of the Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Maquillaje

All Quiet in the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Mejor producción

All Quiet in the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Mejor edición

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor cinematografía

All Quiet in the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Mejores efectos visuales

All Quiet in the Western Front

Avatar The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor documental corto

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How do you measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Mejor documental

All the Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Mejor canción original

‘Aplause’ de Tell it Like a Woman

‘Hold My Hand’ de Top Gun Maverick

‘Lift me up’ de Black Panther Wakanda Forever

‘Naatu Naatu’ de RRR

‘This is Life’ de Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor corto animado

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me The World is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Mejor corto live action

An IrishGoodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Mejor banda sonora original

All Quiet in the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Mejor guion adaptado

All Quiet in the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun Maverick

Women Talking

Mejor guion original

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Noticia en desarrollo