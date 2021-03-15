Estos son los nominados a los premios Óscar 2021

Aunque el año pasado no vimos muchas películas (gracias, COVID-19) esto no significa que los premios Óscar vayan a ser cancelados. Lo que sorprenderá a aquellos que quizás no estén metido en el mundo del cine, pues la pregunta natural que generan este tipo de premiaciones es ¿Qué películas van a ser incluidas si consideramos que 2020 fue un año con salas de cine cerradas? Esto no detuvo a la academia, que esta mañana presentó su lista de nominados a los premios Óscar 2021. En ENTER.CO te compartimos la lista completa, para que vayas alistando tu maratón de filmes antes de la ceremonia.

Dicho esto, antes de la ceremonia se esperaba que las nominaciones estuvieran dominadas por cintas como ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ , ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’, ‘Mank’, ‘Minari’, ‘Nomadland’, ‘One Night in Miami’, ‘Promising Young Woman’, ‘Sound of Metal’ , and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix).

Mejor Película

‘The Father’

‘Judas and the Black Messiah’

‘Mank’

‘Minari’

‘Nomadland’

‘Promising Young Woman’

‘Sound of metal’

‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’

Mejor actriz principal

Viola Davis – ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’.

Andra Day – ‘The United States Vs Billie Holiday’.

Vannesa Kirby – ‘Pieces of a woman’.

Frances McDormand – ‘Nomadland’

Carey Mulligan – ‘Promising Young Woman’

Mejor actor principal

Riz Ahmed – ‘Sound of Metal’

Chadwick Boseman – ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’

Anthony Hopkins – ‘The Father’

Gary Oldman – ‘Mank’

Mejor director

Thomas Vinterberg – ‘Another Round’

David Fincher – Mank

Nomadland – Chloé Zhao

Lee Isaac Chung – ‘Minari’

Emerald Fenell – ‘Promising Young Woman’.

Mejor actor de reparto

Sacha Baron Cohen – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan’.

Daniel Kaluuya – ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’.

Leslie Odom, JR – ‘One Night in Miami…’

Paul Raci – ‘Sound of Metal’.

Lakeith Stanfield – ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’

Mejor actriz de reparto

Maria Bakalova – ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan’.

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy.

Olivia Colman – The Father.

Amanda Seyfred – Mank.

Yuh-Jung Young.

Mejor maquillaje

‘Emma’

‘Hillbilly Elegy’

‘Ma Rainey’s Elegy’

‘Mank’

‘Pinocchio’

Mejor diseño de vestuario

‘Emma’

‘Ma’ Rainey’s Bottom’

‘Mank’

‘Mulan’.

‘Pinocchio’

Mejor Documental

‘Collective’

‘Crip Camp’

‘The Mobile Agent’

‘My Octopus Teacher’

‘Time’

Mejor edición de sonido

‘Greyhound’

‘Mank’

‘News of the world’

‘Soul’

‘Sound of metal’

Mejor montaje de sonido

‘The Father’

‘Nomadland’

‘Promising young lady’

‘Sound of metal’

‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’

Mejor película de habla no inglesa

‘Another Round’

‘Better Days’

‘Collective’

‘The Man who sold his skin’

‘Quo Vadis, Aida?’

Mejor canción original

‘Fight for you’ – ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’

‘Hear my voice’ – ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’

‘Husavik’ – ‘Eurovision song contest: the story of the fire saga’

‘Io Si’ (‘Seen’) – ‘The life Ahead’ (‘La Vita Davanti a Se’)

‘Speak Now’ – ‘One Night in Miami’

Mejor película animada

‘Onward’

‘Over the Moon’

‘A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon’

Mejores efectos visuales

‘Love and Monsters’

‘The Midnight Sky’

‘Mulan’

‘The one and only Ivan’

‘Tenet’

Mejor documental corto

‘Collete’

‘A Concerto is a conversation’

‘Do not Split’

‘Hunger Ward’

‘A love song for Latasha’

Mejor corto no animado

‘Feeling Through’

‘The Letter Room’

‘The Present’

‘Two Distant Strangers’

Mejor corto animado

‘Burrow’

‘Genius Loci’

‘If Anything happens i love you’

‘Opera’

‘Yes-People’

Mejor guion adaptado

‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan’.

‘The Father’

‘Nomadland’

‘One night in Miami’

‘The White Tiger’

Mejor guion original

‘Judas and the Black Messiah’

‘Minari’

‘Promising Young Woman’

‘Sound of Metal’

‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’

Mejor música original

‘Da 5 Blood’

‘Mank’

‘Minari’

‘News of the World’

Mejor cinematografía

‘Judas and the black Messiah’.

‘Mank’

‘News of the World’

‘Nomadland’

‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’

Mejor desarrollo de producción

‘The Father’

‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’

‘Mank’

‘News of the world’

‘Tenet’

