Estos son los nominados a los premios Óscar 2022

Otro año más, otro momento de quejarnos sobre cómo los premios óscar deciden ignorar a nuestra película favorita. En la mañana de este martes, 08 de febrero, se ha compartida la lista de películas que competirá por una estatuilla en la ceremonia de este año en la edición número 94 de los premios.
Por supuesto, esta es la primera parte de la cita. Ahora que los nominados han sido anunciados, es momento de prepararnos para la entrega de los Óscar 2022. La cita ya tiene fecha lugar y hora: el próximo 27 de marzo a las 8:00 PM (hora Colombia). Como siempre, la mejor manera de ver la ceremonia es a través de un operador de cable… pues por desgracia la Academia se resiste a creer en las opciones de streaming internacionales.
Sin más demora, estos son todos los nominados a los premios Óscar 2022:
Mejor película
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Mejor director
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)
Mejor actriz
Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Mejor actor
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)
Will Smith (King Richard)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Mejor actriz en un rol secundario
Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter).
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story).
Judi Dench (Belfast).
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog).
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard).
Mejor actor en un rol secundario
Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
Troy Kotsur (CODA)
Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
Mejor película animada
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Mejor corto animado
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Major corto live action
Ala Kachuu — Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Mejor documental
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing With Fire
Mejor documental corto
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Mejor diseño de vestuario
Cruella (Jenny Beavan).
Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini).
Dune (Jacqueline West).
Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira).
West Side Story (Paul Tazewell).
Mejor maquillaje
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
Mejor sonido
Mejor banda sonora original
Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell).
Dune (Hans Zimmer).
Encanto (Germaine Franco).
Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias).
The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood).
Mejor canción original
“Be Alive” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard)
“Dos Oruguitas” — Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)
“Down to Joy” — Van Morrison (Belfast)
“No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)
“Somehow You Do” — Diane Warren (Four Good Days)
Mejor guion adaptado
CODA (Sian Heder).
Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe).
Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve).
The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal).
The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion).
Mejor guión adaptado
Belfast (Kenneth Branagh).
Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay & David Sirota).
Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson).
King Richard.
The Worst Person in the World.
Mejor edición
Don’t Look Up (Hank Corwin)
Dune (Joe Walker)
King Richard (Pamela Martin)
The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras)
Tick, Tick… Boom! (Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum)
Mejor cinematografía
Dune (Greig Fraser)
Nightmare Alley (Dan Lausten)
The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner)
The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)
West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)
Mejor filme internacional
Drive My Car (Japan)
Flee (Denmark)
The Hand of God (Italy)
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
Mejor producción
Dune (Zsuzsanna Sipos & Patrice Vermette)
Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell & Shane Vieau)
The Power of the Dog (Grant Major & Amber Richards)
The Tragedy of Macbeth (Stefan Dechant & Nancy Haigh)
West Side Story (Rena DeAngelo & Adam Stockhausen)
Mejores efectos visuales
Dune
Free Guy
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
No Time to Die
Spider-Man: No Way Home
