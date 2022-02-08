Estos son los nominados a los premios Óscar 2022

Otro año más, otro momento de quejarnos sobre cómo los premios óscar deciden ignorar a nuestra película favorita. En la mañana de este martes, 08 de febrero, se ha compartida la lista de películas que competirá por una estatuilla en la ceremonia de este año en la edición número 94 de los premios.

Por supuesto, esta es la primera parte de la cita. Ahora que los nominados han sido anunciados, es momento de prepararnos para la entrega de los Óscar 2022. La cita ya tiene fecha lugar y hora: el próximo 27 de marzo a las 8:00 PM (hora Colombia). Como siempre, la mejor manera de ver la ceremonia es a través de un operador de cable… pues por desgracia la Academia se resiste a creer en las opciones de streaming internacionales.

Sin más demora, estos son todos los nominados a los premios Óscar 2022:

Mejor película

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Mejor director

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Mejor actriz

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Mejor actor

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Mejor actriz en un rol secundario

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter).

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story).

Judi Dench (Belfast).

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog).

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard).

Mejor actor en un rol secundario

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Mejor película animada

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Mejor corto animado

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Major corto live action

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Mejor documental

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing With Fire

Mejor documental corto

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Cruella (Jenny Beavan).

Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini).

Dune (Jacqueline West).

Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira).

West Side Story (Paul Tazewell).

Mejor maquillaje

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

Mejor sonido

Mejor banda sonora original

Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell).

Dune (Hans Zimmer).

Encanto (Germaine Franco).

Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias).

The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood).

Mejor canción original

“Be Alive” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard)

“Dos Oruguitas” — Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)

“Down to Joy” — Van Morrison (Belfast)

“No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)

“Somehow You Do” — Diane Warren (Four Good Days)

Mejor guion adaptado

CODA (Sian Heder).

Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe).

Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve).

The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal).

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion).

Mejor guión adaptado

Belfast (Kenneth Branagh).

Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay & David Sirota).

Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson).

King Richard.

The Worst Person in the World.

Mejor edición

Don’t Look Up (Hank Corwin)

Dune (Joe Walker)

King Richard (Pamela Martin)

The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras)

Tick, Tick… Boom! (Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum)

Mejor cinematografía

Dune (Greig Fraser)

Nightmare Alley (Dan Lausten)

The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)

West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)

Mejor filme internacional

Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Mejor producción

Dune (Zsuzsanna Sipos & Patrice Vermette)

Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell & Shane Vieau)

The Power of the Dog (Grant Major & Amber Richards)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Stefan Dechant & Nancy Haigh)

West Side Story (Rena DeAngelo & Adam Stockhausen)

Mejores efectos visuales

Dune

Free Guy

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

No Time to Die

Spider-Man: No Way Home

