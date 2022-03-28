Estos son los ganadores de los premios Óscar 2022

¿Todavía vemos los Premios Óscar? Fuera del cinismo, pareciera que hoy la ceremonia más importante del año en lo que a películas respecta se ha limitado a una fecha que nos deja ver algunas películas con descuento. No podemos culparlos si hacen parte de las personas que siguieron a los ganadores a través de trinos desconectados en redes sociales, principalmente porque la Academia insiste en limitar la difusión y nominados a un proceso que no parece estar conectado con la manera en la que hoy vemos cine.
En cualquier caso, esta introducción era para decirte que entendemos si no viste la ceremonia y ahora lo único que quieres saber es quién ganó los premios Óscar 2022. No hay problema, esta es la lista completa de los ganadores:
Mejor película
Ganadora CODA
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Mejor actriz
Ganadora: Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Mejor actor
Ganador: Will Smith (King Richard)
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Mejor director
Ganadora: Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)
Mejor actor en un rol secundario
Ganador: Troy Kotsur (CODA)
Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
Mejor actriz en un rol secundario
Ganadora: Ariana DeBose (West Side Story).
Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter).
Judi Dench (Belfast).
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog).
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard).
Mejores efectos visuales
Ganadora: Dune
Free Guy
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
No Time to Die
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Mejor filme internacional
Ganadora: Drive My Car (Japan)
Flee (Denmark)
The Hand of God (Italy)
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
Mejor corto live action
Ganadora: The Long Goodbye
Ala Kachuu — Take and Run
The Dress
On My Mind
Please Hold
Mejor guion original
Gabadora: Belfast (Kenneth Branagh).
Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay & David Sirota).
Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson).
King Richard.
The Worst Person in the World.
Mejor guion adaptado
Ganadora: CODA (Sian Heder).
Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe).
Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve).
The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal).
The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion).
Mejor película animada
Ganadora: Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Mejor diseño de vestuario
Ganadora: Cruella (Jenny Beavan).
Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini).
Dune (Jacqueline West).
Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira).
West Side Story (Paul Tazewell).
Mejor edición
Ganadora: Dune (Joe Walker)
Don’t Look Up (Hank Corwin)
King Richard (Pamela Martin)
The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras)
Tick, Tick… Boom! (Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum)
Mejor documental
Ganadora: Summer of Soul
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Writing With Fire
Mejor producción
Ganadora: Dune (Zsuzsanna Sipos & Patrice Vermette)
Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell & Shane Vieau)
The Power of the Dog (Grant Major & Amber Richards)
The Tragedy of Macbeth (Stefan Dechant & Nancy Haigh)
West Side Story (Rena DeAngelo & Adam Stockhausen)
Mejor canción original
Ganadora: “No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)
“Be Alive” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard)
“Dos Oruguitas” — Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)
“Down to Joy” — Van Morrison (Belfast)
“Somehow You Do” — Diane Warren (Four Good Days)
Noticia en desarrollo.
