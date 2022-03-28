Estos son los ganadores de los premios Óscar 2022

¿Todavía vemos los Premios Óscar? Fuera del cinismo, pareciera que hoy la ceremonia más importante del año en lo que a películas respecta se ha limitado a una fecha que nos deja ver algunas películas con descuento. No podemos culparlos si hacen parte de las personas que siguieron a los ganadores a través de trinos desconectados en redes sociales, principalmente porque la Academia insiste en limitar la difusión y nominados a un proceso que no parece estar conectado con la manera en la que hoy vemos cine.

En cualquier caso, esta introducción era para decirte que entendemos si no viste la ceremonia y ahora lo único que quieres saber es quién ganó los premios Óscar 2022. No hay problema, esta es la lista completa de los ganadores:

Mejor película

Ganadora CODA

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Mejor actriz

Ganadora: Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Mejor actor

Ganador: Will Smith (King Richard)

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Mejor director

Ganadora: Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Mejor actor en un rol secundario

Ganador: Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Mejor actriz en un rol secundario

Ganadora: Ariana DeBose (West Side Story).

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter).

Judi Dench (Belfast).

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog).

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard).

Mejores efectos visuales

Ganadora: Dune

Free Guy

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

No Time to Die

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Mejor filme internacional

Ganadora: Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Mejor corto live action

Ganadora: The Long Goodbye

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

The Dress

On My Mind

Please Hold

Mejor guion original

Gabadora: Belfast (Kenneth Branagh).

Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay & David Sirota).

Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson).

King Richard.

The Worst Person in the World.

Mejor guion adaptado

Ganadora: CODA (Sian Heder).

Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe).

Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve).

The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal).

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion).

Mejor película animada

Ganadora: Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Ganadora: Cruella (Jenny Beavan).

Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini).

Dune (Jacqueline West).

Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira).

West Side Story (Paul Tazewell).

Mejor edición

Ganadora: Dune (Joe Walker)

Don’t Look Up (Hank Corwin)

King Richard (Pamela Martin)

The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras)

Tick, Tick… Boom! (Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum)

Mejor documental

Ganadora: Summer of Soul

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Writing With Fire

Mejor producción

Ganadora: Dune (Zsuzsanna Sipos & Patrice Vermette)

Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell & Shane Vieau)

The Power of the Dog (Grant Major & Amber Richards)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Stefan Dechant & Nancy Haigh)

West Side Story (Rena DeAngelo & Adam Stockhausen)

Mejor canción original

Ganadora: “No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)

“Be Alive” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard)

“Dos Oruguitas” — Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)

“Down to Joy” — Van Morrison (Belfast)

“Somehow You Do” — Diane Warren (Four Good Days)

